Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities pet friendly

2203 18th St. Plano, TX. 75074 3/2 - Super duplex with fresh paint and carpet thru out. Ready and available for immediate move in. We do all paperwork. Certified funds for security deposit, first months rent & app fee, all made payable to, Solutions Real Estate Texas.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4598868)