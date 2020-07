Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Four Bedroom, Three Bath Home for Lease - This 4 bedroom home has three full baths, and two full living areas. Full two car garage, and roomy back yard. Located minutes from most everything in Plano, Richardson or Dallas, just off Custer Rd and the GHB Turnpike. Refrigerator Included in the lease. Recent paint and flooring updates. Ready for immediate move in.



(RLNE4948754)