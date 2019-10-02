2133 Argyle Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 4 bedroom with 2.5 bath in central Plano! Kitchen opens into the family room and has a separate formal dining and living area. Big island kitchen with granite counter tops and butler's pantry. Master suite downstairs for privacy with extra sitting area and large walk in closets. Three secondary bedrooms with spacious game or living room upstairs. Applicant Requirements: TREC application, $45 per applicant over 18, 1 month of paystub, no criminal history, good rental references. No vouchers.