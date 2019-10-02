All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:34 PM

2133 Argyle Drive

2133 Argyle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2133 Argyle Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Hunters Glen

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 bedroom with 2.5 bath in central Plano! Kitchen opens into the family room and has a separate formal dining and living area. Big island kitchen with granite counter tops and butler's pantry. Master suite downstairs for privacy with extra sitting area and large walk in closets. Three secondary bedrooms with spacious game or living room upstairs. Applicant Requirements: TREC application, $45 per applicant over 18, 1 month of paystub, no criminal history, good rental references. No vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2133 Argyle Drive have any available units?
2133 Argyle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2133 Argyle Drive have?
Some of 2133 Argyle Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2133 Argyle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2133 Argyle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2133 Argyle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2133 Argyle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2133 Argyle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2133 Argyle Drive offers parking.
Does 2133 Argyle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2133 Argyle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2133 Argyle Drive have a pool?
No, 2133 Argyle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2133 Argyle Drive have accessible units?
No, 2133 Argyle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2133 Argyle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2133 Argyle Drive has units with dishwashers.

