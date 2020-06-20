2120 Sinclair Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room sauna

This Executive home is a visual masterpiece. An exquisite entrance showcases marble floors leading to a formal dining room that features a wet and wine bar. The generous sized family room lends itself to comfort with a fireplace and exquisite crown moldings. The gourmet kitchen is large and the exotic granite countertops are eye-catching. There is even a breakfast room that looks out to the patio featuring another fireplace. The Master suite is large with a sitting area and the Master bath is amazing with a sauna as well as a jetted tub and separate shower.

Upstairs has another retreat sporting a large game room and built-in desks. The large bedrooms feature private baths. Do not miss this fantastic home!