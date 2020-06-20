This Executive home is a visual masterpiece. An exquisite entrance showcases marble floors leading to a formal dining room that features a wet and wine bar. The generous sized family room lends itself to comfort with a fireplace and exquisite crown moldings. The gourmet kitchen is large and the exotic granite countertops are eye-catching. There is even a breakfast room that looks out to the patio featuring another fireplace. The Master suite is large with a sitting area and the Master bath is amazing with a sauna as well as a jetted tub and separate shower. Upstairs has another retreat sporting a large game room and built-in desks. The large bedrooms feature private baths. Do not miss this fantastic home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 2120 Sinclair Lane have?
Some of 2120 Sinclair Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
