Plano, TX
2120 Sinclair Lane
Last updated December 12 2019 at 11:57 PM

2120 Sinclair Lane

2120 Sinclair Lane
Location

2120 Sinclair Lane, Plano, TX 75093
Willow Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
sauna
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
sauna
This Executive home is a visual masterpiece. An exquisite entrance showcases marble floors leading to a formal dining room that features a wet and wine bar. The generous sized family room lends itself to comfort with a fireplace and exquisite crown moldings. The gourmet kitchen is large and the exotic granite countertops are eye-catching. There is even a breakfast room that looks out to the patio featuring another fireplace. The Master suite is large with a sitting area and the Master bath is amazing with a sauna as well as a jetted tub and separate shower.
Upstairs has another retreat sporting a large game room and built-in desks. The large bedrooms feature private baths. Do not miss this fantastic home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 Sinclair Lane have any available units?
2120 Sinclair Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2120 Sinclair Lane have?
Some of 2120 Sinclair Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 Sinclair Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2120 Sinclair Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 Sinclair Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2120 Sinclair Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2120 Sinclair Lane offer parking?
No, 2120 Sinclair Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2120 Sinclair Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2120 Sinclair Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 Sinclair Lane have a pool?
No, 2120 Sinclair Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2120 Sinclair Lane have accessible units?
No, 2120 Sinclair Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 Sinclair Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2120 Sinclair Lane has units with dishwashers.

