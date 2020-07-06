All apartments in Plano
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2106 Teakwood Ln
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:02 PM

2106 Teakwood Ln

2106 Teakwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2106 Teakwood Lane, Plano, TX 75075
Caddo Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Location! - Fantastic 3 bed, 2 bath duplex in Plano! Plano ISD, spacious living area with beautiful brick fireplace and vaulted ceiling! Kitchen includes eat-in breakfast area with backyard access. Separate laundry room, 2 car garage, private side patio attached to generous master suite with over-sized walk-in closet. Don't miss out - schedule your showing today! Brand new flooring, paint, and more!

Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit is $350 per pet. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older.

To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.

(RLNE5411312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 Teakwood Ln have any available units?
2106 Teakwood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2106 Teakwood Ln have?
Some of 2106 Teakwood Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 Teakwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2106 Teakwood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 Teakwood Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2106 Teakwood Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2106 Teakwood Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2106 Teakwood Ln offers parking.
Does 2106 Teakwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2106 Teakwood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 Teakwood Ln have a pool?
No, 2106 Teakwood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2106 Teakwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 2106 Teakwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 Teakwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2106 Teakwood Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
