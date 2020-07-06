2106 Teakwood Ln

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great Location! - Fantastic 3 bed, 2 bath duplex in Plano! Plano ISD, spacious living area with beautiful brick fireplace and vaulted ceiling! Kitchen includes eat-in breakfast area with backyard access. Separate laundry room, 2 car garage, private side patio attached to generous master suite with over-sized walk-in closet. Don't miss out - schedule your showing today! Brand new flooring, paint, and more!



Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit is $350 per pet. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older.



To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.



(RLNE5411312)