2013 Jasmine Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful backyard, hugh creek lot. Almost half an acre with lots of big trees. Spacious, open floor plan. Renovated in 2018 with neutral colors, granite bathrooms, vessel sinks. Gourmet kitchen, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, dual fuel stove, counter depth refrigerator. Hardwood floors in living and dining rooms. Storage shed in backyard. Large covered patio. Extra wide driveway. Walking distance to Plano parks, PISD elementary and middle schools. Home backs up to Santa Fe trail as well as panoramic view of half acre creek lot from living room and master bedroom. Washer and Dryer included.