All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2013 Jasmine Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2013 Jasmine Lane
Last updated April 20 2019 at 1:32 AM

2013 Jasmine Lane

2013 Jasmine Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2013 Jasmine Lane, Plano, TX 75074
Plano Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful backyard, hugh creek lot. Almost half an acre with lots of big trees. Spacious, open floor plan. Renovated in 2018 with neutral colors, granite bathrooms, vessel sinks. Gourmet kitchen, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, dual fuel stove, counter depth refrigerator. Hardwood floors in living and dining rooms. Storage shed in backyard. Large covered patio. Extra wide driveway. Walking distance to Plano parks, PISD elementary and middle schools. Home backs up to Santa Fe trail as well as panoramic view of half acre creek lot from living room and master bedroom. Washer and Dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2013 Jasmine Lane have any available units?
2013 Jasmine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2013 Jasmine Lane have?
Some of 2013 Jasmine Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2013 Jasmine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2013 Jasmine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 Jasmine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2013 Jasmine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2013 Jasmine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2013 Jasmine Lane offers parking.
Does 2013 Jasmine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2013 Jasmine Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 Jasmine Lane have a pool?
No, 2013 Jasmine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2013 Jasmine Lane have accessible units?
No, 2013 Jasmine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 Jasmine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2013 Jasmine Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St
Plano, TX 75075
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Cottonwood Ridgeview
9100 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District