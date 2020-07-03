All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2001 Boulder Drive

2001 Boulder Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2001 Boulder Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Special! If you bring a deposit by 11/3018, you will get 45 days of free rent!! You MUST move in 14 days after applying Also, we will waive the application and admin fee!**

Amazing 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2,214 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Living room with vaulted ceiling and brick fireplace. Galley style kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter space! Spacious rooms throughout. Big backyard, perfect for pets! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Boulder Drive have any available units?
2001 Boulder Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 2001 Boulder Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Boulder Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Boulder Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2001 Boulder Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2001 Boulder Drive offer parking?
No, 2001 Boulder Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2001 Boulder Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 Boulder Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Boulder Drive have a pool?
No, 2001 Boulder Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2001 Boulder Drive have accessible units?
No, 2001 Boulder Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Boulder Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2001 Boulder Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2001 Boulder Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2001 Boulder Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

