Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1978 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! New Wood Laminate Floors Through out!! Living room with vaulted ceiling and brick fireplace. Formal dining, Kitchen offers breakfast nook and 2 refrigerators included and don't miss the wet bar! Spacious rooms throughout. Big backyard, perfect for pets! Nice size backyard with covered patio, close to elementary & Middle schools, park & jogging trails also close by.