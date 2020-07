Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Elegant and spacious home in great neighborhood! Beautiful wood floors. Lg family rm with fireplace opens to nook with window seat & kitchen with granite countertop and lots of cabinets. Huge master with updated bath plus 3 bedrms & bath up Exemplary schools, near proximity to Legacy business corridor. Easy access to major toll ways and 75 Central. Ready to Move-in.