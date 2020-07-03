All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 1900 USA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1900 USA Drive
Last updated October 4 2019 at 8:01 AM

1900 USA Drive

1900 Usa Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1900 Usa Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application fees and admin fee**

Charming 5 bed, 3.1 bath, 3,768 sq ft, 2 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 USA Drive have any available units?
1900 USA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1900 USA Drive have?
Some of 1900 USA Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 USA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1900 USA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 USA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1900 USA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1900 USA Drive offer parking?
No, 1900 USA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1900 USA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 USA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 USA Drive have a pool?
No, 1900 USA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1900 USA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1900 USA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 USA Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1900 USA Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Move Cross Country
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
4701 Charles Pl
Plano, TX 75093
Camden Legacy Creek
6400 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Creekside at Legacy
6300 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St
Plano, TX 75075
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard
Plano, TX 75023
Villas At Chase Oaks
600 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District