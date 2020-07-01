1823 Nest Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace carpet oven

Move in ready 2 story 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home in sought after Plano location. Features fresh paint throughout, recently installed new carpet, nice fireplace in den, loads of natural lighting from skylight. 2 car garage and nice sized backyard. There is one large bedroom with full bath upstairs, the other two are downstairs with one being and oversized master. Ease access to 190, near Plano Medical Center and minutes from UTD. There is a $75 administration fee due upon approval and execution of lease.