1823 Nest Place
Last updated January 9 2020 at 5:23 AM

1823 Nest Place

1823 Nest Place · No Longer Available
Location

1823 Nest Place, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready 2 story 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home in sought after Plano location. Features fresh paint throughout, recently installed new carpet, nice fireplace in den, loads of natural lighting from skylight. 2 car garage and nice sized backyard. There is one large bedroom with full bath upstairs, the other two are downstairs with one being and oversized master. Ease access to 190, near Plano Medical Center and minutes from UTD. There is a $75 administration fee due upon approval and execution of lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1823 Nest Place have any available units?
1823 Nest Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1823 Nest Place have?
Some of 1823 Nest Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1823 Nest Place currently offering any rent specials?
1823 Nest Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1823 Nest Place pet-friendly?
No, 1823 Nest Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1823 Nest Place offer parking?
Yes, 1823 Nest Place offers parking.
Does 1823 Nest Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1823 Nest Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1823 Nest Place have a pool?
No, 1823 Nest Place does not have a pool.
Does 1823 Nest Place have accessible units?
No, 1823 Nest Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1823 Nest Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1823 Nest Place has units with dishwashers.

