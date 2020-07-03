1818 Nest Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

WELL MAINTANED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH DUPLEX. WEST PLANO LOCATION, CLOSE TO SHOPPING, HOSPITAL AND SCHOOLS, Upgrades include 2012 New wood & tile flooring, new paint, double pane windows, new appliances, custom kitchen cabinets, new designer vent hood, landscaping, new bathroom fixtures, new HVAC systems, new roof, new lighting fixtures, new water heater, 2014 New fence, 2015 Exterior trim painted, new garage door & rollers. refrigerator, washer and dryer stay. All measurements and Schools to be verified by Tenant and or Tenants Agent. House available to move in Dec 2nd 2019