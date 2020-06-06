1804 Mercedes Pl

Amenities

Spacious four-bedroom house ready for move-in located in a cul-de-sac. The galley kitchen features granite countertops, lots of cabinet space, round breakfast area. Formal dining room with lots of natural lighting off the living room with a decorative fireplace. An extra-large sunroom overlooking the backyard. Master bedroom suite with double closets, separate vanity sinks, three additional bedrooms, and full-size bathroom. Full-size washer and dryer are included a two-car garage. Pet accepted on a case by case bases with deposit and an additional $10.00 pet rent per dog and $5.00 pet rent for cat. Prospect or tenant is responsible for verifying property information, schools and utilities.