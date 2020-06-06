All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 1804 Mercedes Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1804 Mercedes Pl
Last updated February 26 2020 at 5:26 AM

1804 Mercedes Pl

1804 Mercedes Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Stratford Estates
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1804 Mercedes Place, Plano, TX 75075
Stratford Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious four-bedroom house ready for move-in located in a cul-de-sac. The galley kitchen features granite countertops, lots of cabinet space, round breakfast area. Formal dining room with lots of natural lighting off the living room with a decorative fireplace. An extra-large sunroom overlooking the backyard. Master bedroom suite with double closets, separate vanity sinks, three additional bedrooms, and full-size bathroom. Full-size washer and dryer are included a two-car garage. Pet accepted on a case by case bases with deposit and an additional $10.00 pet rent per dog and $5.00 pet rent for cat. Prospect or tenant is responsible for verifying property information, schools and utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 Mercedes Pl have any available units?
1804 Mercedes Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1804 Mercedes Pl have?
Some of 1804 Mercedes Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1804 Mercedes Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1804 Mercedes Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 Mercedes Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1804 Mercedes Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1804 Mercedes Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1804 Mercedes Pl offers parking.
Does 1804 Mercedes Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1804 Mercedes Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 Mercedes Pl have a pool?
No, 1804 Mercedes Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1804 Mercedes Pl have accessible units?
No, 1804 Mercedes Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 Mercedes Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1804 Mercedes Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage at Lakeside
5900 Baywater Dr
Plano, TX 75093
Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave
Plano, TX 75024
Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln
Plano, TX 75024
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Old Shepard Place
1520 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District