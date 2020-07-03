All apartments in Plano
1801 W Spring Creek Parkway
1801 W Spring Creek Parkway

1801 West Spring Creek Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

1801 West Spring Creek Parkway, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!+ WELL MAINTAINED one story townhome in highly sought after Plano neighborhood with 2 BR and 2 BA+ Kitchen with granite countertops and a dining area+ Ceiling fans in living and both bedrooms; Centrally located in Plano with easy access many employment centers and shopping center+Come see this adorable home today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 W Spring Creek Parkway have any available units?
1801 W Spring Creek Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 W Spring Creek Parkway have?
Some of 1801 W Spring Creek Parkway's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 W Spring Creek Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1801 W Spring Creek Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 W Spring Creek Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 1801 W Spring Creek Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1801 W Spring Creek Parkway offer parking?
No, 1801 W Spring Creek Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 1801 W Spring Creek Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 W Spring Creek Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 W Spring Creek Parkway have a pool?
No, 1801 W Spring Creek Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1801 W Spring Creek Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1801 W Spring Creek Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 W Spring Creek Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 W Spring Creek Parkway has units with dishwashers.

