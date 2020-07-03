1801 W Spring Creek Parkway

VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!+ WELL MAINTAINED one story townhome in highly sought after Plano neighborhood with 2 BR and 2 BA+ Kitchen with granite countertops and a dining area+ Ceiling fans in living and both bedrooms; Centrally located in Plano with easy access many employment centers and shopping center+Come see this adorable home today
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
