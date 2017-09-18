1726 E 15th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming home with many vintage features. Tons of space including 2 living areas, 2 dining areas and a bonus room that can be used as a study or play area. Updated kitchen with granite, new appliances and a large walk-in pantry. Lovely hardwood floors throughout the home, with terrazzo tile in baths and entry. Beautiful beamed and vaulted ceilings and a huge fireplace make the large family room the perfect gathering place. Great location in East Plano with nearby schools. Close to historic downtown Plano, Dart Rail Station, Haggard and Bob Woodruff Parks. Easy access to Hwy 75 and G. Bush Frwy. **2 pets under 50 lbs ea. with owner approval.**