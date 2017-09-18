All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 1726 E 15th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1726 E 15th Street
Last updated March 29 2019 at 5:11 AM

1726 E 15th Street

1726 East 15th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1726 East 15th Street, Plano, TX 75074
Old Towne

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming home with many vintage features. Tons of space including 2 living areas, 2 dining areas and a bonus room that can be used as a study or play area. Updated kitchen with granite, new appliances and a large walk-in pantry. Lovely hardwood floors throughout the home, with terrazzo tile in baths and entry. Beautiful beamed and vaulted ceilings and a huge fireplace make the large family room the perfect gathering place. Great location in East Plano with nearby schools. Close to historic downtown Plano, Dart Rail Station, Haggard and Bob Woodruff Parks. Easy access to Hwy 75 and G. Bush Frwy. **2 pets under 50 lbs ea. with owner approval.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1726 E 15th Street have any available units?
1726 E 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1726 E 15th Street have?
Some of 1726 E 15th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1726 E 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1726 E 15th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1726 E 15th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1726 E 15th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1726 E 15th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1726 E 15th Street offers parking.
Does 1726 E 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1726 E 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1726 E 15th Street have a pool?
No, 1726 E 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1726 E 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 1726 E 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1726 E 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1726 E 15th Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Chase Oaks
801 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Shiloh Park Townhomes
3500 E Park Blvd
Plano, TX 79761
Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St
Plano, TX 75075
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln
Plano, TX 75024
Legacy Apartments
6909 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Summers Crossing Apartments
1500 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl
Plano, TX 75023

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District