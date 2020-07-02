1725 G Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Great location near by 75 at the heart of down town Plano. Luxury living style, beautiful Master suite with separate vanities on either side of gorgeous free standing soaker tub next to big windows for lots of natural light. Set of two huge walk-in closets; one off marble Master bath area and one with Master bedroom access. Plenty of closet room for everything and more. For the Master Chef, an inspiring Bosch 36 in 5-burner gas cook-top with continuous grate and 16000 BTUs of power. Walking distance from Plano downtown Arts District. ECO-HIP energy saving features, granite kitchen island and all Bosch stainless appliances, with stainless farm sink and stacked cabinets with glass insets.