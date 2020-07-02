All apartments in Plano
1725 G Avenue
1725 G Avenue

1725 G Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1725 G Avenue, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Great location near by 75 at the heart of down town Plano. Luxury living style, beautiful Master suite with separate vanities on either side of gorgeous free standing soaker tub next to big windows for lots of natural light. Set of two huge walk-in closets; one off marble Master bath area and one with Master bedroom access. Plenty of closet room for everything and more. For the Master Chef, an inspiring Bosch 36 in 5-burner gas cook-top with continuous grate and 16000 BTUs of power. Walking distance from Plano downtown Arts District. ECO-HIP energy saving features, granite kitchen island and all Bosch stainless appliances, with stainless farm sink and stacked cabinets with glass insets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 G Avenue have any available units?
1725 G Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1725 G Avenue have?
Some of 1725 G Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 G Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1725 G Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 G Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1725 G Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1725 G Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1725 G Avenue offers parking.
Does 1725 G Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 G Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 G Avenue have a pool?
No, 1725 G Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1725 G Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1725 G Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 G Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1725 G Avenue has units with dishwashers.

