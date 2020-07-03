1706 15th Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Old Time Plano Charmer. Warm, 3 bedroom, 2 bath custom on quiet street in the heart of Plano. Recent refinished hardwood floors in common areas. Nice, large kitchen with tile counter tops and backsplash, new refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included in rent. Retro vintage pink tile bathroom. Nice drive up with trees and landscaping. Spacious Bonus Room with private entrance with 352 sq ft (not included in tax sq ft). Large backyard. Perfect location for walking to the Dart Rail and Downtown Plano with live music, activities and great restaurants.