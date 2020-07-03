All apartments in Plano
Last updated December 29 2019 at 1:25 PM

1706 15th Place

1706 15th Place · No Longer Available
Location

1706 15th Place, Plano, TX 75074
Old Towne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Old Time Plano Charmer. Warm, 3 bedroom, 2 bath custom on quiet street in the heart of Plano. Recent refinished hardwood floors in common areas. Nice, large kitchen with tile counter tops and backsplash, new refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included in rent. Retro vintage pink tile bathroom. Nice drive up with trees and landscaping. Spacious Bonus Room with private entrance with 352 sq ft (not included in tax sq ft). Large backyard. Perfect location for walking to the Dart Rail and Downtown Plano with live music, activities and great restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 15th Place have any available units?
1706 15th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1706 15th Place have?
Some of 1706 15th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 15th Place currently offering any rent specials?
1706 15th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 15th Place pet-friendly?
No, 1706 15th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1706 15th Place offer parking?
No, 1706 15th Place does not offer parking.
Does 1706 15th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1706 15th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 15th Place have a pool?
No, 1706 15th Place does not have a pool.
Does 1706 15th Place have accessible units?
No, 1706 15th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 15th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1706 15th Place has units with dishwashers.

