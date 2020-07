Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

GORGEOUS TOWNHOME with Dual master bedrooms plus 3rd bedroom, which can be used as a studying room. Beautifully appointed with hardwood floors, extensive crown molding, granite counters with under mount sink, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar. Master featured with double vanity and garden tub. Entirely Green-Built community. A MUST SEE!