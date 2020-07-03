All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 1613 Judy Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1613 Judy Dr
Last updated April 21 2020 at 9:54 AM

1613 Judy Dr

1613 Judy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1613 Judy Drive, Plano, TX 75074
Meadows

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed 2 bath, HUGE Fenced backyard! - Property Id: 185622

Situated Amongst Large Mature Trees, Greenbelts & Park Areas like Bob Woodruff Park & Oak Point Nature Preserve, in the Highly Sought After Plano ISD this 3 bedroom, 2 bath charming and cozy house is ready to be your home! Fresh new carpet and paint throughout. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in kitchen. Home comes with refrigerator! Huge separate utility room with tons of storage, brand new ceiling fans throughout. ENORMOUS fenced in backyard perfect for your pets or children! Home includes a giant storage shed and workbench in back for home projects, storage and more! Call/text Erica at 972.989.2163 ASAP for an immediate showing and rental!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185622
Property Id 185622

(RLNE5690968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 Judy Dr have any available units?
1613 Judy Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1613 Judy Dr have?
Some of 1613 Judy Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1613 Judy Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1613 Judy Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 Judy Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1613 Judy Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1613 Judy Dr offer parking?
No, 1613 Judy Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1613 Judy Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1613 Judy Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 Judy Dr have a pool?
No, 1613 Judy Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1613 Judy Dr have accessible units?
No, 1613 Judy Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 Judy Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1613 Judy Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes
6533 E Medalist Cir
Plano, TX 75023
Lakeshore at Preston
3700 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane
Plano, TX 75024
Junction 15
930 E 15th St
Plano, TX 75074
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Cottonwood Ridgeview
9100 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District