1613 Judy Dr

Charming 3 bed 2 bath, HUGE Fenced backyard!



Situated Amongst Large Mature Trees, Greenbelts & Park Areas like Bob Woodruff Park & Oak Point Nature Preserve, in the Highly Sought After Plano ISD this 3 bedroom, 2 bath charming and cozy house is ready to be your home! Fresh new carpet and paint throughout. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in kitchen. Home comes with refrigerator! Huge separate utility room with tons of storage, brand new ceiling fans throughout. ENORMOUS fenced in backyard perfect for your pets or children! Home includes a giant storage shed and workbench in back for home projects, storage and more! Call/text Erica at 972.989.2163 ASAP for an immediate showing and rental!

