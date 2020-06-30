All apartments in Plano
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1612 Chester Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

1612 Chester Drive

1612 Chester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1612 Chester Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in a great Plano location with open floor plan! Large kitchen which overlooks family room with high ceiling and lots of windows with natural light! Granite countertop and stainless steel appliances and Washer and Dryer to STAY! Spacious 4 bedroom and 3 full bath with wood floor throughout the home including the upstairs!
Separate living area upstairs that can be used as a playroom or home office! Very nice backyard and neighborhood!
Walking distance to Plano schools, Park, and Bike Trails! Ready and move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1612 Chester Drive have any available units?
1612 Chester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1612 Chester Drive have?
Some of 1612 Chester Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1612 Chester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1612 Chester Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 Chester Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1612 Chester Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1612 Chester Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1612 Chester Drive offers parking.
Does 1612 Chester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1612 Chester Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 Chester Drive have a pool?
No, 1612 Chester Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1612 Chester Drive have accessible units?
No, 1612 Chester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 Chester Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1612 Chester Drive has units with dishwashers.

