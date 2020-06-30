1612 Chester Drive

Amenities
Beautiful home in a great Plano location with open floor plan! Large kitchen which overlooks family room with high ceiling and lots of windows with natural light! Granite countertop and stainless steel appliances and Washer and Dryer to STAY! Spacious 4 bedroom and 3 full bath with wood floor throughout the home including the upstairs!
Separate living area upstairs that can be used as a playroom or home office! Very nice backyard and neighborhood!
Walking distance to Plano schools, Park, and Bike Trails! Ready and move-in ready!