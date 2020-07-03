A House that you're looking for. Clean and Cute 3 BR 2 full bath. Vaulted Ceiling. Breakfast Area. Located in Plano Cross Creek Subdivision. Move-in Ready. Preference Long term Lease. With renewable Conditions. Landlord requires house to be inspected @ June 30th each year prior to renewal. To properly address Wear and Tear issues of the property as part of yearly Maintenance check-up. Landlord request tenant to take care of the property as their own. Renter's Insurance is required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1604 Kesser Drive have any available units?
1604 Kesser Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1604 Kesser Drive have?
Some of 1604 Kesser Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 Kesser Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1604 Kesser Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.