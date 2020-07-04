All apartments in Plano
1525 Parliament Lane
Last updated May 23 2020 at 3:55 AM

1525 Parliament Lane

1525 Parliament Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1525 Parliament Lane, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
A beautiful updated 4 bedrooms 3 full baths, move in ready, at the heart of Plano. Excellent location- close to highways , shopping and restaurants. You will love this spacious, open floor plan with lots of natural light, high ceiling and no carpets. The master suite and the mother in law suite are downstairs, in a split floor plan. The large kitchen with plenty of storage, granite counter top space, and an island, opens to the family room and formal dining. Upstairs are two additional spacious bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bath, and a large game room. Zoned to sought after PlanoISD. Do not miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 Parliament Lane have any available units?
1525 Parliament Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1525 Parliament Lane have?
Some of 1525 Parliament Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 Parliament Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1525 Parliament Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 Parliament Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1525 Parliament Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1525 Parliament Lane offer parking?
No, 1525 Parliament Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1525 Parliament Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1525 Parliament Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 Parliament Lane have a pool?
No, 1525 Parliament Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1525 Parliament Lane have accessible units?
No, 1525 Parliament Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 Parliament Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1525 Parliament Lane has units with dishwashers.

