1525 Parliament Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace game room

A beautiful updated 4 bedrooms 3 full baths, move in ready, at the heart of Plano. Excellent location- close to highways , shopping and restaurants. You will love this spacious, open floor plan with lots of natural light, high ceiling and no carpets. The master suite and the mother in law suite are downstairs, in a split floor plan. The large kitchen with plenty of storage, granite counter top space, and an island, opens to the family room and formal dining. Upstairs are two additional spacious bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bath, and a large game room. Zoned to sought after PlanoISD. Do not miss this one!