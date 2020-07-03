1511 Field Cove Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly playground fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 04/05/19 Beautiful 3 bedroom home near creek and schools



Great 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home with crown molding throughout, good size kitchen with tile back splash and breakfast bar, huge living area with high ceiling and brick fireplace, nice covered patio perfect for entertaining, brick pathway to nice shed-workshop and beautiful mature trees all around. Walk to elementary and middle school. Near public park, play ground and creek. Just need to pack and move right in. Hurry, before it is gone!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106604

