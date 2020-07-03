All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 21 2019 at 10:22 AM

1511 Field Cove Dr

1511 Field Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1511 Field Cove Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Park Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 04/05/19 Beautiful 3 bedroom home near creek and schools - Property Id: 106604

Great 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home with crown molding throughout, good size kitchen with tile back splash and breakfast bar, huge living area with high ceiling and brick fireplace, nice covered patio perfect for entertaining, brick pathway to nice shed-workshop and beautiful mature trees all around. Walk to elementary and middle school. Near public park, play ground and creek. Just need to pack and move right in. Hurry, before it is gone!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106604
Property Id 106604

(RLNE4772298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 Field Cove Dr have any available units?
1511 Field Cove Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1511 Field Cove Dr have?
Some of 1511 Field Cove Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 Field Cove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1511 Field Cove Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 Field Cove Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1511 Field Cove Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1511 Field Cove Dr offer parking?
No, 1511 Field Cove Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1511 Field Cove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1511 Field Cove Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 Field Cove Dr have a pool?
No, 1511 Field Cove Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1511 Field Cove Dr have accessible units?
No, 1511 Field Cove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 Field Cove Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1511 Field Cove Dr has units with dishwashers.

