1504 Aldridge Drive
1504 Aldridge Drive

1504 Aldridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1504 Aldridge Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Dallas North Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
Charming Home in West Plano. Located in highly-rated Plano ISD, Close to parks, shop downtown & visit unique shops, dine at award-winning restaurants. Dart Rail System, or you have easy access to major hwys. Mature trees in this beautiful & quite neighborhood. Home has 2 spacious living areas-great for family or friend gatherings could be used as a game room. Beautiful rich wood floors throughout. Relax in jetted tub, large shower, walk- in closet with built-in ironing station. Stainless steel appliances with lovely granite countertops and bright white cabinets that reflects the kitchen natural light, kitchen has a garden window to grow fresh herbs for meals. Landscaping in front makes for great curb appeal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 Aldridge Drive have any available units?
1504 Aldridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1504 Aldridge Drive have?
Some of 1504 Aldridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 Aldridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Aldridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Aldridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1504 Aldridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1504 Aldridge Drive offer parking?
No, 1504 Aldridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1504 Aldridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 Aldridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Aldridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1504 Aldridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1504 Aldridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1504 Aldridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Aldridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1504 Aldridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

