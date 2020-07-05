1504 Aldridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel game room microwave

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room

Charming Home in West Plano. Located in highly-rated Plano ISD, Close to parks, shop downtown & visit unique shops, dine at award-winning restaurants. Dart Rail System, or you have easy access to major hwys. Mature trees in this beautiful & quite neighborhood. Home has 2 spacious living areas-great for family or friend gatherings could be used as a game room. Beautiful rich wood floors throughout. Relax in jetted tub, large shower, walk- in closet with built-in ironing station. Stainless steel appliances with lovely granite countertops and bright white cabinets that reflects the kitchen natural light, kitchen has a garden window to grow fresh herbs for meals. Landscaping in front makes for great curb appeal.