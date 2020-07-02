All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 1502 Flint Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1502 Flint Cove
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:36 AM

1502 Flint Cove

1502 Flint Cove Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1502 Flint Cove Circle, Plano, TX 75023
Park Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Available 06/26/19 beautiful spacious home near creek and schools - Property Id: 46984

Laminated wood floor in living room and tile in kitchen and bathrooms, covered patio, and wine shelf. Shady backyard. Close to city park. Walk to elementary and middle school, or bike to high school. Exemplary Plano ISD. Near public park, play grounds and creek. Just need to pack and move right in. Hurry, before it is gone!

If interested, please call me at 469-333-0341. Thank you.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/46984
Property Id 46984

(RLNE4924692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1502 Flint Cove have any available units?
1502 Flint Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1502 Flint Cove have?
Some of 1502 Flint Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1502 Flint Cove currently offering any rent specials?
1502 Flint Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 Flint Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 1502 Flint Cove is pet friendly.
Does 1502 Flint Cove offer parking?
No, 1502 Flint Cove does not offer parking.
Does 1502 Flint Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1502 Flint Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 Flint Cove have a pool?
No, 1502 Flint Cove does not have a pool.
Does 1502 Flint Cove have accessible units?
No, 1502 Flint Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 Flint Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1502 Flint Cove has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard
Plano, TX 75023
Old Shepard Place
1520 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District