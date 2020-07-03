1500 Heidi Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

UPDATED North Facing 3 BedRm in Award Winning PISD! Light & Bright Foyer with soaring ceiling & updated lighting. Open Living Rm Dining Rm area with high ceilings, quality laminate wood floor, fresh neutral paint, updated lighting, & Wet Bar with Granite. Large Eat In Kitchen with Granite & glass backsplash, plenty of storage & French doors to Sunroom. HUGE Master BedRm with ceiling fan, window seat & barn door to private bath with granite, soaking tub & separate shower. Two spacious Secondary BedRms with Laminate, fresh paint, & ceiling fans share Hall Bath with granite. Backyard with BOB fence & lots of grassy play space. Nearby parks, businesses & mins from Hwy75. Apply online $50per adult. 3D virtual tour.