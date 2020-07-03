All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 1500 Heidi Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1500 Heidi Drive
Last updated June 6 2019 at 9:59 AM

1500 Heidi Drive

1500 Heidi Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1500 Heidi Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Cross Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
UPDATED North Facing 3 BedRm in Award Winning PISD! Light & Bright Foyer with soaring ceiling & updated lighting. Open Living Rm Dining Rm area with high ceilings, quality laminate wood floor, fresh neutral paint, updated lighting, & Wet Bar with Granite. Large Eat In Kitchen with Granite & glass backsplash, plenty of storage & French doors to Sunroom. HUGE Master BedRm with ceiling fan, window seat & barn door to private bath with granite, soaking tub & separate shower. Two spacious Secondary BedRms with Laminate, fresh paint, & ceiling fans share Hall Bath with granite. Backyard with BOB fence & lots of grassy play space. Nearby parks, businesses & mins from Hwy75. Apply online $50per adult. 3D virtual tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Heidi Drive have any available units?
1500 Heidi Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 Heidi Drive have?
Some of 1500 Heidi Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Heidi Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Heidi Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Heidi Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1500 Heidi Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1500 Heidi Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1500 Heidi Drive offers parking.
Does 1500 Heidi Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 Heidi Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Heidi Drive have a pool?
No, 1500 Heidi Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1500 Heidi Drive have accessible units?
No, 1500 Heidi Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Heidi Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 Heidi Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Legacy Creek
6400 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln
Plano, TX 75025
AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Horizon at Premier
3409 Premier Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Junction 15
930 E 15th St
Plano, TX 75074
Cottonwood Ridgeview
9100 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District