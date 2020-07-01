All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 1424 Harvest Glen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1424 Harvest Glen
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:11 AM

1424 Harvest Glen

1424 Harvest Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1424 Harvest Glen Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Park Forest

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Plano ISD Home! - Lovely 3-2-2 in a great neighborhood. Updated with granite and vinyl flooring. Call to view today!

(RLNE5175815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 Harvest Glen have any available units?
1424 Harvest Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 1424 Harvest Glen currently offering any rent specials?
1424 Harvest Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 Harvest Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, 1424 Harvest Glen is pet friendly.
Does 1424 Harvest Glen offer parking?
No, 1424 Harvest Glen does not offer parking.
Does 1424 Harvest Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1424 Harvest Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 Harvest Glen have a pool?
No, 1424 Harvest Glen does not have a pool.
Does 1424 Harvest Glen have accessible units?
No, 1424 Harvest Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 Harvest Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 1424 Harvest Glen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1424 Harvest Glen have units with air conditioning?
No, 1424 Harvest Glen does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd
Plano, TX 75025
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy
Plano, TX 75075
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Marquette at Preston Park
4701 Preston Park Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl
Plano, TX 75023

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District