All apartments in Plano
1424 Harvest Glen
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:11 AM
1424 Harvest Glen
1424 Harvest Glen Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1424 Harvest Glen Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Park Forest
Amenities
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Plano ISD Home! - Lovely 3-2-2 in a great neighborhood. Updated with granite and vinyl flooring. Call to view today!
(RLNE5175815)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1424 Harvest Glen have any available units?
1424 Harvest Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 1424 Harvest Glen currently offering any rent specials?
1424 Harvest Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 Harvest Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, 1424 Harvest Glen is pet friendly.
Does 1424 Harvest Glen offer parking?
No, 1424 Harvest Glen does not offer parking.
Does 1424 Harvest Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1424 Harvest Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 Harvest Glen have a pool?
No, 1424 Harvest Glen does not have a pool.
Does 1424 Harvest Glen have accessible units?
No, 1424 Harvest Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 Harvest Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 1424 Harvest Glen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1424 Harvest Glen have units with air conditioning?
No, 1424 Harvest Glen does not have units with air conditioning.
