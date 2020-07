Amenities

Locate in heart of Plano. Beautiful one story, light and bright open floor plan. Master split from bedrooms back to Bk yard. Large island, Laminate floor for living and dining area. Master with bay windows, split vanities, garden tub, large walk-in closet and tile flooring. New AC unit replaced at 2019 . Great back yard living with arbor deck and grassy area for play. Closing to I-75,shopping area and park. Ready to move in.