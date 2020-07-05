All apartments in Plano
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:34 AM

1424 Auburn Place

1424 Auburn Place · No Longer Available
Location

1424 Auburn Place, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Immaculate single story family home with an amazing layout on a quiet cul-de-sac street in Old Shepard Place! Served by exemplary Plano ISD! This beautiful home has 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, two separate and fenced backyards, wood floor throughout the house, brand new carpet installed in all bedrooms, the home has been recently painted, the pool has been retiled and re-plastered, 8ft tall private fence on the backyard also recently stained. Private backyard with covered patio, the amazing pool and spa is begging to be your summer backdrop for all your family photos!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 Auburn Place have any available units?
1424 Auburn Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1424 Auburn Place have?
Some of 1424 Auburn Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1424 Auburn Place currently offering any rent specials?
1424 Auburn Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 Auburn Place pet-friendly?
No, 1424 Auburn Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1424 Auburn Place offer parking?
Yes, 1424 Auburn Place offers parking.
Does 1424 Auburn Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1424 Auburn Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 Auburn Place have a pool?
Yes, 1424 Auburn Place has a pool.
Does 1424 Auburn Place have accessible units?
No, 1424 Auburn Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 Auburn Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1424 Auburn Place has units with dishwashers.

