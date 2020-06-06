All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 1344 Kesser Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1344 Kesser Dr
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:50 PM

1344 Kesser Dr

1344 Kesser Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1344 Kesser Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Cross Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Beautiful home in established subdivision in plano close to Hoblitzelle Park. Home is spacious with 2 living, 2 dining, wood floors, lovely colors throughout, kitchen has new high end appliances and master bedroom is oversized with dual vanity and re-tiled shower! Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1344 Kesser Dr have any available units?
1344 Kesser Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 1344 Kesser Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1344 Kesser Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1344 Kesser Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1344 Kesser Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1344 Kesser Dr offer parking?
No, 1344 Kesser Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1344 Kesser Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1344 Kesser Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1344 Kesser Dr have a pool?
No, 1344 Kesser Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1344 Kesser Dr have accessible units?
No, 1344 Kesser Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1344 Kesser Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1344 Kesser Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1344 Kesser Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1344 Kesser Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes
6533 E Medalist Cir
Plano, TX 75023
Creekside at Legacy
6300 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District