1340 Heidi Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Delightful Location with beautifully landscaped backyard oasis and lovely curb appeal. Large living space with wet bar welcomes you in the front door. Perfect for entertaining. Beautiful wood floors throughout; Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite with eat in area and coffee bar opens to family room with floor to ceiling fireplace.Master suite features updated bath with separate shower and walk-in closet. Spacious secondary sleeping rooms with carpet. Close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Walking distance to Russell Creek and Hoblitzelle Park Trail.