Plano, TX
1340 Heidi Drive
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:53 AM

1340 Heidi Drive

1340 Heidi Drive · No Longer Available
1340 Heidi Drive, Plano, TX 75025
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
parking
garage
Delightful Location with beautifully landscaped backyard oasis and lovely curb appeal. Large living space with wet bar welcomes you in the front door. Perfect for entertaining. Beautiful wood floors throughout; Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite with eat in area and coffee bar opens to family room with floor to ceiling fireplace.Master suite features updated bath with separate shower and walk-in closet. Spacious secondary sleeping rooms with carpet. Close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Walking distance to Russell Creek and Hoblitzelle Park Trail.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 1340 Heidi Drive have any available units?
1340 Heidi Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1340 Heidi Drive have?
Some of 1340 Heidi Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1340 Heidi Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1340 Heidi Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1340 Heidi Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1340 Heidi Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1340 Heidi Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1340 Heidi Drive offers parking.
Does 1340 Heidi Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1340 Heidi Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1340 Heidi Drive have a pool?
No, 1340 Heidi Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1340 Heidi Drive have accessible units?
No, 1340 Heidi Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1340 Heidi Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1340 Heidi Drive has units with dishwashers.

