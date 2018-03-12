1304 Minter Road

Amenities

Wonderful home located in the desirable Russell Creeks of Plano! This 1561 sqft single-family home has 3 beds and 2 baths. Modern laminate flooring in dining and kitchen. Large open living room with a gas fireplace. The back porch is right off the living room and it includes a wooden deck. The kitchen includes stove oven, microwave, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. A large 2 car garage right off the kitchen area that also includes a closed in laundry area. This home is conveniently located to Caddo Park, Timber Brook Park and Buckhorn Park; Shopping; Major Highways and More! Large fenced in backyard with huge climbing tree for the kids!