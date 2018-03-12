All apartments in Plano
Last updated November 1 2019 at 4:32 AM

1304 Minter Road

1304 Minter Road · No Longer Available
Location

1304 Minter Road, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful home located in the desirable Russell Creeks of Plano! This 1561 sqft single-family home has 3 beds and 2 baths. Modern laminate flooring in dining and kitchen. Large open living room with a gas fireplace. The back porch is right off the living room and it includes a wooden deck. The kitchen includes stove oven, microwave, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. A large 2 car garage right off the kitchen area that also includes a closed in laundry area. This home is conveniently located to Caddo Park, Timber Brook Park and Buckhorn Park; Shopping; Major Highways and More! Large fenced in backyard with huge climbing tree for the kids!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 Minter Road have any available units?
1304 Minter Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1304 Minter Road have?
Some of 1304 Minter Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 Minter Road currently offering any rent specials?
1304 Minter Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 Minter Road pet-friendly?
No, 1304 Minter Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1304 Minter Road offer parking?
Yes, 1304 Minter Road offers parking.
Does 1304 Minter Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 Minter Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 Minter Road have a pool?
No, 1304 Minter Road does not have a pool.
Does 1304 Minter Road have accessible units?
No, 1304 Minter Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 Minter Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1304 Minter Road has units with dishwashers.

