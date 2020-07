Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Gorgeously home locates in the heart of award winning PISD. Beautiful updates with great floorplan. Tile and Laminate wood floor throughout entire house. Over-sized patio with outdoor grill is perfect for outdoor living space and afternoon shade. Easy access to highways, shopping and entertainment. Listing agent relate to the owner. Move in Ready! PETS ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS, NO SMOKING.