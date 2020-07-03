1124 Kesser Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Spectacular 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Award Winning Plano ISD. Updated with fresh neutral paint throughout, clean c tile through main areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen features beautiful granite tile counters, black & SS appliances, and lots of cabinet space. Spacious Family Room has vaulted ceilings, brick WBFP, & built-in computer desk. Large Master with private spa like bath with huge better tub and separate walk in shower, Enclosed 3 season porch off the family room leads out to spacious backyard with 8ft privacy fence. Minutes to local schools, parks and many corporate headquarters!