Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1124 Kesser Drive
Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:37 AM

1124 Kesser Drive

1124 Kesser Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1124 Kesser Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Cross Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Spectacular 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Award Winning Plano ISD. Updated with fresh neutral paint throughout, clean c tile through main areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen features beautiful granite tile counters, black & SS appliances, and lots of cabinet space. Spacious Family Room has vaulted ceilings, brick WBFP, & built-in computer desk. Large Master with private spa like bath with huge better tub and separate walk in shower, Enclosed 3 season porch off the family room leads out to spacious backyard with 8ft privacy fence. Minutes to local schools, parks and many corporate headquarters!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 Kesser Drive have any available units?
1124 Kesser Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1124 Kesser Drive have?
Some of 1124 Kesser Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1124 Kesser Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1124 Kesser Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 Kesser Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1124 Kesser Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1124 Kesser Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1124 Kesser Drive offers parking.
Does 1124 Kesser Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1124 Kesser Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 Kesser Drive have a pool?
No, 1124 Kesser Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1124 Kesser Drive have accessible units?
No, 1124 Kesser Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 Kesser Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1124 Kesser Drive has units with dishwashers.

