Plano, TX
1109 Middle Cove Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1109 Middle Cove Drive

1109 Middle Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1109 Middle Cove Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Park Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move-in Ready! Updated in late 2017! Kitchen, appliances, wood floor, carpet and paint. New board on board cedar fence in 2018. Conveniently located. Close to Chisholm Trail, schools, shops... Easy access to US 75 and 190. Existing refrigerator, washer and dryer are one year old; can stay in property in its AS IS conditions. 2 Small pet up to 20 lbs each, subject to approval - please send picture of pets. Enter garage from patio. No section 8 for this property please. May consider to lower rent for a two-year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 Middle Cove Drive have any available units?
1109 Middle Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 Middle Cove Drive have?
Some of 1109 Middle Cove Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 Middle Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Middle Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Middle Cove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1109 Middle Cove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1109 Middle Cove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1109 Middle Cove Drive offers parking.
Does 1109 Middle Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1109 Middle Cove Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Middle Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 1109 Middle Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1109 Middle Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 1109 Middle Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Middle Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1109 Middle Cove Drive has units with dishwashers.

