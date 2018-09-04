1107 University Drive

Amenities

You will love living this large quiet neighborhood half duplex with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, living room, dining room and 2 cars garage. Open floor plan, fresh paint, has skylight for tons of natural light, window covering throughout, lovely backyard with covered patio. Refrigerator included. Great Plano Schools, good location close to Hwy 75 and G. B. Tollway, minutes to Historic Downtown Plano & DART Station. Walking distance to jogging path, park, close to Restaurants, shopping and entertainments. Available for immediate move-in. One pet allowed, must be under 35 lbs. TAR tenant application, app fee $50 per adult and proof of income.