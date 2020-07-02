1024 Preston Rd

Amenities
Who is this crazy person?
Hello! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a born and raised Dallas local. I'm an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I'm free to work with! Hit me up!
It's time to downsize your life. You and I know it's about time. Yeah, the 20 acre mega mansion with the champagne filled grotto, helicopter pad, underground secret laboratory, crocodile moat, 15 ft slides, and 20 car garage was nice for a while, but it's not as exciting as it used to be. Plus it was kind of a pain to manage. Instead you've decided to take up a quiet and simpler life. You'll do just fine with the infinity pool, downstairs fine-dining-room-service hotel restaurant, and fancy downtown views. Some may see it as a downgrade, but not you.
Apartment Amenities
Plush carpeting in bedrooms
Ceiling fans in living & bedrooms
Full-size washer/dryers included
Recessed lighting
Private patios & balconies
Quartz countertops
Ceramic tile backsplash
Kitchen islands
Stainless steel appliances
Built-in wine racks
Under-counter lighting
Expansive closets with custom shelving
Open concept living spaces
Sizeable linen closets
Expansive 9-12 foot ceilings
Pool views
Courtyard views
Spacious pantries
Community Amenities
Dual vanities
Separate showers with glass enclosures
Oversized soaking tubs
Modern fixtures
Custom cabinetry featuring soft closing cabinets and drawers
Custom door knockers
Stylish fixtures
Custom wine fridges with dual temp control for red or white wine
Nest thermostats
USB outlets
Electronic unit entry
Front loading washer/dryer with steam option
High-speed Internet access
Digital cable TV available
Sonos sound systems