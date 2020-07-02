All apartments in Plano
1024 Preston Rd
Last updated December 31 2019 at 4:30 AM

1024 Preston Rd

1024 Preston Road · No Longer Available
Location

1024 Preston Road, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Who is this crazy person?

  Hello! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a born and raised Dallas local. I'm an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I'm free to work with! Hit me up!

------------------------------------------------
 

It's time to downsize your life. You and I know it's about time. Yeah, the 20 acre mega mansion with the champagne filled grotto, helicopter pad, underground secret laboratory, crocodile moat, 15 ft slides, and 20 car garage was nice for a while, but it's not as exciting as it used to be. Plus it was kind of a pain to manage. Instead you've decided to take up a quiet and simpler life. You'll do just fine with the infinity pool, downstairs fine-dining-room-service hotel restaurant, and fancy downtown views. Some may see it as a downgrade, but not you. 

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Plush carpeting in bedrooms

Ceiling fans in living & bedrooms

Full-size washer/dryers included

Recessed lighting

Private patios & balconies

Quartz countertops

Ceramic tile backsplash

Kitchen islands

Stainless steel appliances

Built-in wine racks

Under-counter lighting

Expansive closets with custom shelving

Open concept living spaces

Sizeable linen closets

Expansive 9-12 foot ceilings

Pool views

Courtyard views

Spacious pantries

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Quartz countertops

Dual vanities

Separate showers with glass enclosures

Oversized soaking tubs

Modern fixtures

Custom cabinetry featuring soft closing cabinets and drawers

Custom door knockers

Stylish fixtures

Custom wine fridges with dual temp control for red or white wine

Nest thermostats

USB outlets

Electronic unit entry

Front loading washer/dryer with steam option

High-speed Internet access

Digital cable TV available

Sonos sound systems

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

