1024 Preston Rd

Hello! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a born and raised Dallas local. I'm an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I'm free to work with! Hit me up!



It's time to downsize your life. You and I know it's about time. Yeah, the 20 acre mega mansion with the champagne filled grotto, helicopter pad, underground secret laboratory, crocodile moat, 15 ft slides, and 20 car garage was nice for a while, but it's not as exciting as it used to be. Plus it was kind of a pain to manage. Instead you've decided to take up a quiet and simpler life. You'll do just fine with the infinity pool, downstairs fine-dining-room-service hotel restaurant, and fancy downtown views. Some may see it as a downgrade, but not you.



Apartment Amenities



Plush carpeting in bedrooms



Ceiling fans in living & bedrooms



Full-size washer/dryers included



Recessed lighting



Private patios & balconies



Quartz countertops



Ceramic tile backsplash



Kitchen islands



Stainless steel appliances



Built-in wine racks



Under-counter lighting



Expansive closets with custom shelving



Open concept living spaces



Sizeable linen closets



Expansive 9-12 foot ceilings



Pool views



Courtyard views



Spacious pantries



Community Amenities



Dual vanities



Separate showers with glass enclosures



Oversized soaking tubs



Modern fixtures



Custom cabinetry featuring soft closing cabinets and drawers



Custom door knockers



Stylish fixtures



Custom wine fridges with dual temp control for red or white wine



Nest thermostats



USB outlets



Electronic unit entry



Front loading washer/dryer with steam option



High-speed Internet access



Digital cable TV available



Sonos sound systems



