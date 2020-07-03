All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 28 2020 at 2:46 AM

1013 Summertree Circle

1013 Summertree Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1013 Summertree Circle, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!! This immaculate Plano gem will not last long! Hard floors in the home make it a breeze to keep clean. Enjoy entertaining in the large family room in front of the fireplace, the formal dining room, or out on the large outdoor patio! Home recently went through a large make ready with many updates throughout including granite counters in the kitchen, stainless appliance package, a refrigerator, and fresh paint throughout! Call now, this property won’t last long! MOVE IN TODAY!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 Summertree Circle have any available units?
1013 Summertree Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1013 Summertree Circle have?
Some of 1013 Summertree Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 Summertree Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Summertree Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Summertree Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1013 Summertree Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1013 Summertree Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1013 Summertree Circle offers parking.
Does 1013 Summertree Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 Summertree Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Summertree Circle have a pool?
No, 1013 Summertree Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1013 Summertree Circle have accessible units?
No, 1013 Summertree Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Summertree Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1013 Summertree Circle has units with dishwashers.

