All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 1006 L Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1006 L Avenue
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:03 AM

1006 L Avenue

1006 L Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1006 L Avenue, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable Vintage 1 Story Red Brick 1950's built 2 bedroom 1 full bath Home with stunning Oak Wood Floors!
Move in Ready with new ceiling Fans, window blinds and a 16 SEER Central HVAC system installed! Fall in Love with the Huge Corner Lot with Big Trees, Quiet Neighborhood & Gardening Boxes in back. 1 Car Garage has a Work Sink & Workbench area. Man Cave or Lady Cave with outside entrance off rear breezeway. You will love the original Yellow electric Stove! For convenience, there is a washer, dryer & fridge already there. No charge to use if you like. If any of those 3 items break, owner will not repair or replace. Sorry No Pets, Smoking, Waterbeds or Gov't subsidy. $50 per person app fee. Ready Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 L Avenue have any available units?
1006 L Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1006 L Avenue have?
Some of 1006 L Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 L Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1006 L Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 L Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1006 L Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1006 L Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1006 L Avenue offers parking.
Does 1006 L Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1006 L Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 L Avenue have a pool?
No, 1006 L Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1006 L Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1006 L Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 L Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 L Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
4701 Charles Pl
Plano, TX 75093
AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd
Plano, TX 75025
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Old Shepard Place
1520 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District