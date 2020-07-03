1006 L Avenue

Amenities

Adorable Vintage 1 Story Red Brick 1950's built 2 bedroom 1 full bath Home with stunning Oak Wood Floors!

Move in Ready with new ceiling Fans, window blinds and a 16 SEER Central HVAC system installed! Fall in Love with the Huge Corner Lot with Big Trees, Quiet Neighborhood & Gardening Boxes in back. 1 Car Garage has a Work Sink & Workbench area. Man Cave or Lady Cave with outside entrance off rear breezeway. You will love the original Yellow electric Stove! For convenience, there is a washer, dryer & fridge already there. No charge to use if you like. If any of those 3 items break, owner will not repair or replace. Sorry No Pets, Smoking, Waterbeds or Gov't subsidy. $50 per person app fee. Ready Now!