10025 Monastery Drive
Last updated March 20 2020 at 7:56 AM

10025 Monastery Drive

10025 Monastery Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10025 Monastery Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Hard to find corner townhome. Large upstairs master bedroom. Hardwood floors on the 1st floor. Updated kitchen cabinets and granite countertops. Beautiful area close to everything. Home is self showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10025 Monastery Drive have any available units?
10025 Monastery Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 10025 Monastery Drive have?
Some of 10025 Monastery Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10025 Monastery Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10025 Monastery Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10025 Monastery Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10025 Monastery Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 10025 Monastery Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10025 Monastery Drive offers parking.
Does 10025 Monastery Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10025 Monastery Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10025 Monastery Drive have a pool?
No, 10025 Monastery Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10025 Monastery Drive have accessible units?
No, 10025 Monastery Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10025 Monastery Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10025 Monastery Drive has units with dishwashers.

