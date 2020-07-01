10025 Monastery Drive

Hard to find corner townhome. Large upstairs master bedroom. Hardwood floors on the 1st floor. Updated kitchen cabinets and granite countertops. Beautiful area close to everything. Home is self showing.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
