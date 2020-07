Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Desirable, updated town home, with a master bedroom on first floor, large living room with vaulted ceiling and bright large windows, 2 bedrooms upstairs, second living room and a nice office, makes it very spacious.

Great floor plan for private kitchen and breakfast area facing East, preparing you to a new day. Also, you can enjoy the outdoor backyard and adjacent park .

The community swimming pool is available for your daily rejuvenation and relaxation.