Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Ready to move in, updated and clean unit with a wall of windows bringing lot of natural light inside. No carpet downstairs, wood look floor in living and tile in kitchen, new carpet upstairs, freshly paint throughout, new appliances, cute patio for enjoying quiet mornings or relaxing after work and on weekends. Fridge, washer and dryer included.