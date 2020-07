Amenities

in unit laundry hot tub fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities hot tub

Spacious corner lot 4 bedroom Single Story Open floor plan Home in Fairfield of Plano. PLANO ISD!! Spacious Kitchen with Tons of Counter and Cabinet Space with Breakfast Bar overlooking Family Room! Large eat-in area with beautiful windows. Master suite has a spa like bathroom with Huge shower, separate tub and split vanities. Dual closets top off the master suite!! Fridge, washer and dryer included!! Just minutes away from the New State Farm corporate office at 75 and George Bush.