Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:21 PM

26 Apartments for rent in Odessa, TX with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
7 Units Available
Latitude 31
6900 Cross B Road, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,310
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1393 sqft
From the minute you drive up to Latitude 31° Apartment Homes in Odessa, TX, you’ll love the modern exterior, picturesque fountains and welcoming environment of this newly-built West Texas community.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
16 Units Available
The Tuscany at Faudree
4001 Faudree Rd, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,215
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1330 sqft
If you dream of living amidst the unique style and appeal of rural Italy, you’ll love Tuscany at Faudree Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:59pm
15 Units Available
Advenir at Legado Ranch
4001 De Morada Dr, Odessa, TX
Studio
$799
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,249
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1171 sqft
Close access to I-20 and TX-191 Frontage. Studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and granite counters. Site amenities feature a putting green, dog park, gym, clubhouse, and pool.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
72 Units Available
Sedona Ranch Apartments
8001 Brownstone Rd, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,211
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1155 sqft
Stylish one- and two-bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, full appliance package, natural lighting and faux-wood flooring. Community has a swimming pool, outdoor fireplace, large fitness center and poolside seating.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
31 Units Available
Andalucia
5075 E 52nd St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1507 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Odessa, TX, that’s close to lots of fun entertainment, shopping, and dining options, come discover Andalucia Villas Apartment Homes! Whether you’re moving to West Texas for the first time or just across town,
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
16 Units Available
Mission Green Apartment Homes
8201 Dorado Dr, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,315
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1391 sqft
Living at Mission Green Apartment Homes allows you to combine serene neighborhood living with luxury-style amenities, diverse dining options, premiere shopping venues, and a wealth of entertainment choices.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
26 Units Available
University Gardens
4801 Oakwood Dr, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$737
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$898
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A smaller community of luxurious apartments. Beautiful landscaping, balconies and patios on each unit, fireplaces. Minutes from schools, shopping and several parks. Close to I-20.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
36 Units Available
Dorado Ranch
3601 Faudree Rd, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$996
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1047 sqft
Dorado Ranch offers 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes with upgraded cherry wood cabinets, marble-style countertops, modern floor decor, chrome lighting, and hardware.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
803 E 18th
803 East 18th Street, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1200 sqft
For Lease - 803 e 18th Odessa, TX - 2.5 Bedroom 1 Bath 1200 sqft home with a deck and a spacious, fenced backyard. Beautiful hardwood flooring, lots of natural light throughout the house.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1505 DORAN
1505 Doran Drive, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1120 sqft
For Lease - 1505 Doran - 3 bedroom 1 bath home centrally located in Odessa. Home has central heat & air recently refurbished wood flooring, new paint and covered parking.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
3118 Blossom Lane
3118 Blossom Lane, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Adorable 3/2 in a fabulous neighborhood. Close to schools, shopping, and dining. Quiet quaint area. This home is undergoing a makeover and will be ready by mid March.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
3001 Pointer Ln
3001 Pointer Lane, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1624 sqft
Townhome on the East side of Odessa just off Billy Hext. Sky high ceilings, granite hardwood floors. Fridge, washer & dryer inclucled. Downstairs master with dual sinks. Huge 2 car garage. Low maintenance.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
3819 Englewood Circle
3819 Englewood Cir, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
850 sqft
1 Month Free! Tel: 432-897-0555

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
4245 Redbud Ave
4245 Redbud Avenue, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1022 sqft
Perfect family home, 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and a half bath. Recent updates inside and out. Hardwood floor in main areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Garage and laundry room are vented for heating and cooling.
Results within 10 miles of Odessa
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Trinity Towers Manor
40 Units Available
Coronado on Briarwood
6000 Briarwood Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,114
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,264
1334 sqft
At Coronado on Briarwood, we're combining superior spaces, stunning surroundings, and indulgent details in the heart of Midland, Texas.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:13pm
$
53 Units Available
ReNew Andrews
1902 Midland Dr, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$888
1041 sqft
Stylish homes with hardwood floors and efficient appliances. Lots of community amenities, including a barbecue area, courtyard, and clubhouse. Visit nearby Doug Russell Park during free time. Close to the TX-250 Loop.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
$
Fairmont Park
18 Units Available
ReNew Fairmont Park
5244 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
935 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
$
7 Units Available
ReNew Holiday Hill
3814 North Holiday Hill, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$923
982 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
16 Units Available
Le Mirage
5001 W Wadley Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1398 sqft
Resort-style living with many spacious options available. Enjoy a pool, spa and clubhouse with a media center as well as a fitness center and controlled access with visual recognition.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
12 Units Available
The Bradford Apartment Homes
4715 W Wadley Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1019 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Midland, TX, that’s clean, bright, and thoughtfully designed with modern amenities, a warm and friendly community and ideal location, you’ll love The Bradford Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Oxford Heights
12 Units Available
AVALON SPRINGS
4000 W Illinois Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
879 sqft
Avalon Springs Apartment Homes is a hidden gem nestled in the heart of beautiful West Texas.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
36 Units Available
The Residence At Midland
5801 Deauville Boulevard, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,064
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1074 sqft
Residence at Midland unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Greathouse
83 Units Available
Anatole on Briarwood
5200 Briarwood Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,197
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,887
1567 sqft
Located in the heart of Midland, this beautiful complex offers a series of comfortable amenities, including granite countertops, garden tubs, full-size washers, dryers, and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
$
Westridge Park
64 Units Available
Tradewinds
1808 S Tradewinds Blvd, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,649
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1539 sqft
Luxurious units feature ice maker, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community includes pool, parking, gym and business center. Located close to Big Sky Theater and Cafe Nitro.
City Guide for Odessa, TX

Welcome to Odessa, Texas. Known for clear skies and an amazing sunset, Odessa is home to a vibrant arts culture, and well-kept city parks.

Odessa is a dynamic city with a different kind of adventure around each corner (and a perfect four season climate). Whether you want to visit the theatre (a replica of the Shakespearean Globe theatre exists here), waste the day away in one of the city’s Open Spaces or admire the odd yet creative aspects of the city (Stonehenge replica, second largest meteor crater in history), Odessa is the place to be. We reckon you’ll love living here, so let’s get you situated in an apartment of your own! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Odessa, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Odessa renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

