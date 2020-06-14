26 Apartments for rent in Odessa, TX with hardwood floors
Welcome to Odessa, Texas. Known for clear skies and an amazing sunset, Odessa is home to a vibrant arts culture, and well-kept city parks.
Odessa is a dynamic city with a different kind of adventure around each corner (and a perfect four season climate). Whether you want to visit the theatre (a replica of the Shakespearean Globe theatre exists here), waste the day away in one of the city’s Open Spaces or admire the odd yet creative aspects of the city (Stonehenge replica, second largest meteor crater in history), Odessa is the place to be. We reckon you’ll love living here, so let’s get you situated in an apartment of your own! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Odessa renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.