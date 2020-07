The Tuscany at Faudree

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub cable included oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse community garden courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room 24hr maintenance business center coffee bar internet access internet cafe lobby online portal

If you dream of living amidst the unique style and appeal of rural Italy, you’ll love Tuscany at Faudree Apartment Homes. Choose an apartment in Odessa, TX, that’s thoughtfully designed and surrounded by plenty of amazing shopping, dining and entertainment options.



At Tuscany at Faudree, you can choose from a variety of spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments to find the one that perfectly fits your unique lifestyle. Feel inspired in the kitchen with elegant granite countertops, custom cabinetry, modern lighting fixtures, wood grain vinyl flooring, a complete stainless-steel appliance package, and convenient breakfast bar and dining room. In the living room, you'll love the high ceiling, cozy electric fireplace, built-in bookshelves and desk, and cooling ceiling fan. You’ll also appreciate the special touches like walk-in closets, wide windows that invite in plenty of natural light, and having your own private balcony or patio where you can enjoy a morning cup of coffee or