Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

92 Apartments for rent in Odessa, TX with garage

Odessa apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 06:01am
15 Units Available
Advenir at Legado Ranch
4001 De Morada Dr, Odessa, TX
Studio
$799
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,249
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1171 sqft
Close access to I-20 and TX-191 Frontage. Studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and granite counters. Site amenities feature a putting green, dog park, gym, clubhouse, and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
The Tuscany at Faudree
4001 Faudree Rd, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,215
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1330 sqft
If you dream of living amidst the unique style and appeal of rural Italy, you’ll love Tuscany at Faudree Apartment Homes.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
72 Units Available
Sedona Ranch Apartments
8001 Brownstone Rd, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,211
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1155 sqft
Stylish one- and two-bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, full appliance package, natural lighting and faux-wood flooring. Community has a swimming pool, outdoor fireplace, large fitness center and poolside seating.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
31 Units Available
Andalucia
5075 E 52nd St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1507 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Odessa, TX, that’s close to lots of fun entertainment, shopping, and dining options, come discover Andalucia Villas Apartment Homes! Whether you’re moving to West Texas for the first time or just across town,
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
ACACIA PARK
4775 Oakwood Dr, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
835 sqft
If you’re looking for the perfect place to call home in this West Texas oil town, you’ve found it in Acacia Park Apartment Homes.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Mission Green Apartment Homes
8201 Dorado Dr, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,315
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1391 sqft
Living at Mission Green Apartment Homes allows you to combine serene neighborhood living with luxury-style amenities, diverse dining options, premiere shopping venues, and a wealth of entertainment choices.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Latitude 31
6900 Cross B Road, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,310
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1393 sqft
From the minute you drive up to Latitude 31° Apartment Homes in Odessa, TX, you’ll love the modern exterior, picturesque fountains and welcoming environment of this newly-built West Texas community.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
36 Units Available
Dorado Ranch
3601 Faudree Rd, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$996
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1047 sqft
Dorado Ranch offers 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes with upgraded cherry wood cabinets, marble-style countertops, modern floor decor, chrome lighting, and hardware.
Last updated June 4 at 12:30pm
37 Units Available
Sunset Lodge
7701 E Highway 191, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,213
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1053 sqft
WHERE INSPIRED FORM MEETS THOUGHTFUL FUNCTION Inside our gated Odessa apartment community, you’ll find a bright, open clubhouse equipped with a modern business center and coffee bar, as well as a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
10 Brooks Ranch Rd
10 Brooks Ranch Road, Odessa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Built in 2016 in the Homestead at Parks/ Belle Ranch. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths with wide open living/dining/kitchen! Super clean and move in ready! Seq master with huge master closet! Great area, community pool! Pet negotiable with size and breed.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3118 Blossom Lane
3118 Blossom Lane, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Adorable 3/2 in a fabulous neighborhood. Close to schools, shopping, and dining. Quiet quaint area. This home is undergoing a makeover and will be ready by mid March.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
500 E 97th ST
500 97th Street, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Nice North Park Addition 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage with backyard covered patio. Black granite kitchen counters makes this home a winner. Pets allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $250 per outside pet and $350 per inside pet.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6430 Amber Dr
6430 Amber Drive, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Adorable move-in ready townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms across from LBJ. 2 car garage. GREAT East side location!! This is a must see!!!

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1400 Pebble Court
1400 Pebble Court, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
A Great Location is just one of the qualities this 2 Bed 2 1/4 Bath has to offer. It also has 2 Living Areas, Fireplace, Covered Patio, 2 Car Garage, High Ceilings. Call for a viewing today! 1st Month's rent is pro-rated. NO PETS & NO SMOKING.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
7221 Barksdale Ln
7221 Barksdale Lane, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
$35 Application fee for everyone 18 years and older.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3001 Pointer Ln
3001 Pointer Lane, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1624 sqft
Townhome on the East side of Odessa just off Billy Hext. Sky high ceilings, granite hardwood floors. Fridge, washer & dryer inclucled. Downstairs master with dual sinks. Huge 2 car garage. Low maintenance.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
158 Quail Run
158 Quail Run, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful Patio Home, Vaulted ceilings, Fireplace, huge master walk in closet, low maintenance and private yard

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1206 E 36th St
1206 East 36th Street, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
New carpet and paint. Central air and gas heat.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
82 Berkshire Circle
82 Berkshire Cir, Odessa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2261 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM HOME, 4 BED, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE @ 2261 SQFT.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3821 Everglade Ave
3821 East Everglade Avenue, Odessa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
If you need a corporate 4 bedroom 2 and half bathroom house, this is it. This house has 6 beds with all your needs, like pots, pans, linen with cable and internet. With a spacious 2 car garage and fenced in backyard.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2704 N Tom Green Ave
2704 North Tom Green Avenue, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
New paint Kitchen floor and counter tops new tub surround and bathroom floor.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4607 Lemonwood Lane
4607 Lemonwood Lane, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
This beautiful home is located in highly desirable University Gardens. Several updates throughout the property. Frigidaire Gallery microwave & convection oven. High masonry fence for security & privacy. Large covered patio.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
419 Belmont
419 N Belmont Ave, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Vacant and ready to rent is this doll house with newly renovations seated on an extra large corner lot with lots of room to roam in the back yard. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath, 1 living area, 1 car garage

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
407 Old Course Rd
407 Old Course Road, Odessa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1911 sqft
4 bedroom 2.1 bath townhome! 2 car rear entry garage. Open Living area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Odessa, TX

Odessa apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

