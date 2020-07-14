All apartments in Odessa
Odessa, TX
SUMMERTREE PLACE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

SUMMERTREE PLACE

2220 E 52nd St · (432) 216-2318
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Enjoy having the entire month of July FREE on select apartments! Restrictions apply. Specials, pricing and availability subject to change daily. Contact the leasing office for details.
Location

2220 E 52nd St, Odessa, TX 79762

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 05C · Avail. Jul 20

$865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Unit 10D · Avail. Jul 20

$865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Unit 14A · Avail. now

$865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12G · Avail. now

$985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit 08F · Avail. Aug 26

$985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit 14E · Avail. Aug 18

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from SUMMERTREE PLACE.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
hot tub
internet access
online portal
pet friendly
They say that everything's bigger in Texas, and Summertree Place Apartment Homes is no exception! If you’re looking for an apartment in Odessa, TX, be sure to check out our community with beautiful, spacious homes and amazing amenities.

With its sprawling one and two-bedroom apartments and spacious two-bedroom townhomes, Summertree Place features everything you need for a comfortable and stylish place to call home. Make dinner for the family in the gourmet kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances, custom wood cabinets, a whisper-quiet dishwasher, ample counter space, and an unobstructed view overlooking the lounge area. The spacious living area features a beautiful stone fireplace, large windows, built-in bookshelves, and plush carpeting. Apartments feature washer and dryers in your own home while townhouses provide hook-ups for your own appliances. Enjoy coffee in the mornings on your private patio or balcony or breakfast in the intimate dining area. Looking for a little m

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 (1 Bedroom); $350 (2 Bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: 1st come, 1st serve included with lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does SUMMERTREE PLACE have any available units?
SUMMERTREE PLACE has 6 units available starting at $865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does SUMMERTREE PLACE have?
Some of SUMMERTREE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is SUMMERTREE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
SUMMERTREE PLACE is offering the following rent specials: Enjoy having the entire month of July FREE on select apartments! Restrictions apply. Specials, pricing and availability subject to change daily. Contact the leasing office for details.
Is SUMMERTREE PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, SUMMERTREE PLACE is pet friendly.
Does SUMMERTREE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, SUMMERTREE PLACE offers parking.
Does SUMMERTREE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, SUMMERTREE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does SUMMERTREE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, SUMMERTREE PLACE has a pool.
Does SUMMERTREE PLACE have accessible units?
No, SUMMERTREE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does SUMMERTREE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, SUMMERTREE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does SUMMERTREE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, SUMMERTREE PLACE has units with air conditioning.
