Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel bathtub extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard pool bbq/grill dogs allowed cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access online portal pet friendly

They say that everything's bigger in Texas, and Summertree Place Apartment Homes is no exception! If you’re looking for an apartment in Odessa, TX, be sure to check out our community with beautiful, spacious homes and amazing amenities.



With its sprawling one and two-bedroom apartments and spacious two-bedroom townhomes, Summertree Place features everything you need for a comfortable and stylish place to call home. Make dinner for the family in the gourmet kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances, custom wood cabinets, a whisper-quiet dishwasher, ample counter space, and an unobstructed view overlooking the lounge area. The spacious living area features a beautiful stone fireplace, large windows, built-in bookshelves, and plush carpeting. Apartments feature washer and dryers in your own home while townhouses provide hook-ups for your own appliances. Enjoy coffee in the mornings on your private patio or balcony or breakfast in the intimate dining area. Looking for a little m