Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave walk in closets hardwood floors bathtub carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center courtyard parking pool on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport dog grooming area dog park hot tub online portal package receiving playground

If you’re looking for an apartment in Odessa, TX, that’s thoughtfully designed and comes with all the community and interior amenities you desire, you’ll love Golden Crest Apartment Homes. We’re ideally located at the heart of a variety of shopping, entertainment and dining options, and you’ll enjoy our beautiful setting in a serene community.



At Golden Crest, choose from one, two, or three-bedroom apartments to find the perfect home to suit your unique lifestyle. Each floor plan includes a gourmet-style kitchen with elegant granite countertops, energy-efficient appliances, custom cabinetry, deep double sink and adjacent dining room. You’ll appreciate all the special touches including modern flooring, wide windows to let in plenty of natural light, several walk-in closets, a linen closet, central air conditioning and heating, and high-end finishes, just to name a few.