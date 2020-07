Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access media room

From the minute you drive up to Latitude 31° Apartment Homes in Odessa, TX, you’ll love the modern exterior, picturesque fountains and welcoming environment of this newly-built West Texas community. Fulfill your desire for an extraordinary lifestyle in this beautiful Parks Bell Ranch apartment community, conveniently located near shopping, dining and entertainment options.



At Latitude 31°, you can choose from spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments to find just the right home to perfectly fit your lifestyle. Your inner chef will be inspired in the kitchen with elegant granite countertops, a full stainless steel energy-efficient appliance package, designer cabinetry, and modern vinyl-wood flooring. While each floor plan has its own unique features, your new home may include luxury features like built-in computer stations and bookshelves, electric fireplaces, living rooms wired for surround-sound, and a private balcony or patio. You’ll appreciate other desirable touches like c