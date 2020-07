Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill carport cc payments coffee bar conference room e-payments key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving pool table trash valet

Sedona Ranch is a community that has set the standard in upscale living. Our apartments in Odessa, TX offer brand-new one and two-bedroom floor plans. Each of our beautiful layouts comes equipped with a pantry, balcony or patio, and faux hardwood floors. Enjoy luxury amenities, including our resort-style swimming pool, tanning center, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Our location just off I-20 is close to UTPB, shopping, and dining. You will be impressed by our brand-new Odessa, TX apartments for rent. Come home to Sedona Ranch!